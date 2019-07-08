The US will no longer deal with the British Ambassador Terrakom, said Donald trump (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump said Monday that Washington will no longer deal with the British Ambassador in Washington Kim Terracom. This occurred against the background of the scandal that followed the leak to the media his memos harshly criticizing the White house.

“I don’t know Ambassador, but in the US not like him and do not think well of him. We will no longer deal with him,” wrote trump on his Twitter page.

In addition, the American President criticized the Prime Minister of great Britain Teresa may. “I was always very critical in terms of how the Prime Minister Theresa may conducts a Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have put. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go the other way. Good news for great the United Kingdom is the fact that they will soon be the new Prime Minister,” said trump.

The American President added that during his recent visit to the UK the greatest impression on him made the British Queen Elizabeth II, reports TASS. “Although last month I enjoyed a lovely state visit, that the Queen had made on me the greatest impression,” – said trump.

Saturday night on the website of the newspaper the Daily Mail published excerpts from messages that the British Ambassador in Washington, Kim Darroch sent to the authorities. In the materials received from him in London in 2017 and until recently, there were a lot of unflattering characteristics of the head of the White house and his team. Administration trump the Ambassador was called incompetent and helpless.

Darroch also warned London that trump could be obliged to “Russian cunning” and his economic policy can destroy the entire world trading system. Disputes in the White house he calls a “knife fight”. “Trump’s career could end in shame,” said the British diplomat.

Finally, Darroch compared the President of the United States with the Terminator in the last scenes of the film, speaking about the ability of trump “to get out of the fire frayed, but intact”. He also admitted the possibility that “the Russian financiers” gave money in the debt Trump or his family members.

On Sunday, trump told reporters that Darroc “has not served the United Kingdom well” and the White house about him were not the best opinion. According to the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, trump’s advisers insist that after the incident of Darroc should resign.

The British foreign office did not deny the authenticity of the notes Daroca. “We pay them for honesty. Just as the US Ambassador sends his notes about politics and the politicians of Westminster”, – noted in the statement by the press Secretary of the foreign Office.

However, the head of the British foreign Minister Jeremy hunt said that the position Darroch “is not a point of view of the British government.” “…we continue to believe that the President trump the US administration is not only highly effective, but is the best possible friends in the United Kingdom in the international arena”, – said the Minister.