The US zrobili of vinotok for tensest zaradi US Open
July 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Minsterstvo nutria BEZPEKA USA Vidal 212 dozvolu on V SD on the territory of the country without obov’yazkovo quarantine Enestam, that Shruti at the US Open, powderly uaport.net s posolennym for Baseline Management.
For tsogo in the country of toil Namir of stvoriti something on zrazok covered campus de Buda date of karantinniy mode.
In addition, participants will mozliwosci orendovici private the home, the prot for umove, scho stink will datamovie zachodu BEZPEKA, POV’yazanyh s pandemy coronavirus.
Also trifauti speak dwellers grafts were not quarantined after the completion turnrow.
SMN nabuduce cinnost s 1 serpnya.