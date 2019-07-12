The USA football player was expelled from the national team due to the rejection of LGBT
American football player Jaelin Hinkle, protects colors of “North Carolina’s Courage”, was not included in team USA for world Championships 2019 in France for sporting reasons, according to isport.ua citing the Washington Post.
26-year-old athlete was out of the application of the national team because of religious views, clarifies the issue.
Two years ago, team USA was supposed to play a friendly match, after a rally in support of the LGBT community.
Uniform number American women had to be painted in the colors of the rainbow. However, Gelin refused to wear the shirt, as it was contrary to her Christian faith. Since Hinkle was expelled from the national team and more it appeared.
“Deep down I was convinced I can’t wear this t-shirt. Then I gave myself three days to pray and understand how God is asking me to do in this situation. In my heart I knew that doing the right thing and well-behaved,” said Hinkle.
We will remind, the USA women’s team at the last championship for the fourth time became the world champion.