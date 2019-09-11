The USA gives each student $50 for future learning in College
Boston (Massachusetts) invests in the education of their residents by providing $ 50 for each child enrolled in local public school.
It is not easy to save money on College, especially in connection with the growing cost of education, so the city of Boston gives students the advantage on the first day of training this year.
Every kindergartner enrolled in the Boston public schools, will receive a savings account, which will be $ 50 for tuition in College.
A program called Boston Saves, is an extension of the three-year pilot program.
“Boston savings have proved to be important part of providing families the tools to save their children’s post-secondary education, — said mayor of Boston Martin J. Walsh. — I am pleased to announce the expansion of Boston Saves around the city, providing these families with more resources and increasing investment, we invest in the youth of Boston.”
A citywide program aimed at providing greater access to College and career for the Boston families and to create a culture in which students begin to prepare for life beyond high school. City officials cited a study by Washington University in St. Louis, which showed that child out of the house with low and middle income, which on account of not less than $ 499, before he reaches College age, has more than four times more likely to attend College than a child with no savings account.
How does Boston Saves
Boston Saves is designed to encourage families to better financial planning.
According to officials, this money can be used for College or for a career. Neither the student nor the family are unable to access money, while the student will go to College or receive vocational education. On the website of the school Department said that the student needs to use the money before he turns 27, or the money will return to Boston.
The program also offers incentives for families to earn and to keep what is called a “Boston saves dollars.” Families can earn more money doing the job, including the payment of $ 25 for a three-month period and read 20 days a month with the child during the three month period to earn a promotional $ 5.
“Part of my family in a program called Boston Saves important family discussions about College and financial planning at an early stage,” said Esmirna Soto, the mother of a student who participated in the pilot program of Boston Saves.
“It benefits us, knowing that we not only expect that he will go on to College or any other higher educational institution, but are planning it from a financial point of view,” said Soto.
Massachusetts is launching a national program savings
Massachusetts launches nationwide program to help families begin to accumulate savings for education and training after high school.
Savings plan BabySteps, which will begin in January, will allow each child born or adopted in the state to Deposit $ 50 into a savings account College U. Fund 529.
The program is distributed state-driven, 2016, known as SeedMA, which gives children from two school districts, a Deposit of $ 50 into a savings account in Massachusetts 529.
According to the nonprofit organization Prosperity Now, a similar program for the savings account is for children (CSA) can be found in cities in 34 States, including Nevada, Texas and Michigan.