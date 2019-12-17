The USA will pay up to $15 thousand for the move there
The capital of Kansas, Topeka will pay $ 15,000 to people who move to the city. This writes the New York Post.
Metropolitan area that advertise financial rewards for new residents include Chattanooga, Tennessee; Baltimore, Maryland; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Announced last week the program “Selection of Topics” includes the funds allocated by employers to attract specialists in the Topic that they lived and worked at least a year, offers tenants up to $ 10,000 and $ 15,000 to those who purchase or repair homes.
Up to 60 new residents will receive funds during program start. Money “can be used for all kinds of expenses associated with the move.” The plan is to attract more young couples who have families or who want to create them and who can find work in such sectors as veterinary and financial services.
The program “Selection of Topics” was created with the intention to invest in the employees that they have lived and worked in Topeka and Shawnee County,” says Barbara Stapleton, Vice President of economic development agencies.
According to the Bureau of census of the U.S. population, July 1, 2018, the city’s population was 125 904 people, which is almost 2,000 less than in 2010. The average home value in Topeka is 113 700 dollars, and the average gross rent is $ 800 per month.
In addition to the many Breweries, Topeka boasts a Museum Avila of Nivelles, which is the world’s largest collection of leather gear for motorcyclists, bicycles and related memorabilia.
Topeka is not the first city in Kansas, which is trying to attract new ones. Since 2005, the city of Marquette is about 150 miles South-East of the Topics — offering free land to those who will be able to handle them. Now there are about 30 plots of 70.