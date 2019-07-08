The use of antidepressants affects the risk of death among diabetics
People with diabetes are taking antidepressants, premature deaths-about a third less than the rest of the citizens with the disease. Conclusions according to the results of studies made by Taiwanese scientists from the University of Changana in Pussy.
According to who statistics, in the world there are 347 million diabetics. At the current rate of spread of the disease by 2030 it diabetes will be the seventh place among the main causes of death worldwide. The disease is accompanied by not only high in sugar, but also depression, male infertility, etc.
In the study, researchers examined data of numerous publications, covering a 19-year period and involving about 53 thousand patients with diabetes. After tests, it was concluded that diabetics who took antidepressants died on average 35% less than other citizens with the same disease. The results of the work demonstrate how important it is to consider the presence of depression in a person with diabetes in the treatment process, looking for ways of getting rid of it.