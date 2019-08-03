The use of any alcohol can lead to painful gout
Previously it was stated that the wine does not contribute to the occurrence of gout attacks. Scientists do not agree. In their opinion, this plan is dangerous of any type of alcohol.
According to the data available to rheumatologists from Boston University, to the emergence of gout in a person can easily lead alcohol use, and no matter much strong or not. In the past, a study involving over 47,000 men showed that with the development of painful attacks of gout is associated with consumption of beer and spirits, while wine is the exception in this series. Boston experts claim to gout can lead any alcohol, including wine.
Gout is a form of arthritis characterized by swelling, inflammation and severe pain in the joints. To understand how alcohol can affect susceptibility to gout, the researchers gathered a group of 724 suffering from gout people followed for ten years.
Experts studied the correlation with attacks of gout by different factors — drug intake, physical activity, alcohol consumption and diet. As a result, the researchers stated: any alcohol can be a provocateur painful attacks.
“Even a small increase in consumption of alcohol of any type can increase the risk of gout attacks. But the more alcohol people drink, the greater the risk of a gout attack within 24 hours,” stated the authors of the project.