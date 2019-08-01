The use of cilantro affect the state of intestinal microflora

| August 1, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Essential oil coriander efficiently destroy pathogenic flora, freeing the intestine from bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and cause poisoning. This could, in particular, set Portuguese scientists.

Употребление кинзы влияет на состояние кишечной микрофлоры

According to the data, which were obtained by researchers from the Universidade da Beira Interior, is contained in the cilantro substances can destroy a wide range of harmful bacteria and greatly improve the microflora. Oil of coriander, experts say, can destroy even those bacteria that demonstrate resistance to treatment with antibiotics and provoke intestinal poisoning.

Scientists have tested the effect of oil-like cilantro, 12 strains of bacteria. It was E. coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus and other dangerous bacteria from among the common instigators of poisoning. The solution on the basis of such oils, which were processed by the bacteria really contributed to mass death in their colonies, and gave the effects of a significant slowing of population growth.

According to the version of scientific experts, “oil cilantro destroys the membrane of bacterial cells and leads to their death”.
Thus, the use of cilantro may be one of the ways of preventing food poisoning so common in the summer season.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.