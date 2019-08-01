The use of potatoes effectively reduces the pressure
Potatoes in the pressure reduction acts better than oats, which is considered among the most effective products to combat hypertension.
Great use of potatoes for the cardiovascular system confirmed the study, researchers from the University of Scranton (USA). They stated that “two servings of potatoes a day to help reduce the pressure not worse than oatmeal”. Curative properties of potatoes convincingly manifested in the course they have taken of the experiment.
During the month, a group of 18 people with excessive body weight daily intake of 6-8 potatoes in their skins. A month later, a survey of participants showed that they had decreased blood pressure average diastolic (lower) blood pressure decreased by 4.3%, systolic (upper) – 3.5%.
The weight gain from eating potatoes, no one came.
Scientists say that potatoes are useful or not for a person depends on the method of preparation. Most people prefer baked potatoes, while roasting destroys about this product the lion’s share of vitamin substances, leaving mainly starch and soaked fat. In turn, one portion of boiled or baked fresh potatoes contains only 110 calories and a high concentration of nutrients.
“Additional research has shown that potatoes contain substances similar to those used in drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure,” said the authors of the project.