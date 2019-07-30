The use of some products reduces the risk of diabetes
If you start to regularly eat plant foods, you can reduce the risk of diabetes by as much as 23% — is found by researchers from Harvard University.
According to data published in JAMA Internal Medicine, the likelihood of diabetes in humans, effectively reducing the eating of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts and whole grains. If regularly eating plant-based foods, still in parallel, to reduce the number of eaten sugar and empty carbohydrates, you can reduce the risk of developing diabetes by 30%, scientists said.
In the study, they were analysed in several projects, in which experts have studied about 23 thousand cases of diabetes. As a result, scientists came to the conclusion that the presence of fiber in the diet is an effective measure of protection from diabetes.
“I confirm what has already been assumed previously. Namely, a diet high in fiber is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases,” commented scientists identified a pattern specialist, Institute of food and health in Scotland Alexander Johnston.
Scientists believe that following the diet with the active consumption of plant-based foods coupled with the rejection of bad habits and maintaining a sufficient level of physical activity is the complex, which invariably gives a person the recovery. With high probability it is possible to protect yourself from developing diabetes.