The use of these fruits normalizes the brain and nervous system
Experts in the field of medicine and health spoke about the benefits of eating dates. A daily presence in the diet of a few pieces of these dry fruits will help to avoid many health problems, in particular, will improve the functioning of the brain and nervous system.
Figs known since ancient times as dried fruit, contain a lot of useful vitamins and minerals. They are even credited with rejuvenating effect, and in addition due dates decreases feelings of hunger. Enough before a meal to eat only 2-3 pieces of dried fruit to “numb” the hunger, and therefore not to overeat at the main meal. Also, these fruits are a great alternative to chocolate and other sweets, bringing satisfaction, but low content of calories does not cause the appearance of excess weight.
Contained in the dates, the amino acid tryptophan has a positive effect on brain activity and mental health, slows the aging process of cells and normalizes sleep. According to experts, only a few small dates can compensate the daily need of an organism in sulfur, magnesium and copper.