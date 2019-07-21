The use of this berry enhances the body’s defenses against cancer
The experiment showed that the extract of raspberry devastating effect on tumor cells.
The use of raspberry provides a protective effect when we are talking about the possible development of cancer, talking about it, more and more scientists. So, specialists from Clemson University in the United States was an experiment, of animals with malignant tumors of the intestine was given a food extract of raspberry. As a result, the researchers have made the deaths of more than 90% of tumor cells.
In favor of the opinion that raspberries can be considered to be anti-cancer berry, is the fact that in its composition in a large number of substances contain antioxidants which provide the body’s cells resistance to oxidation, causing them in breakage and mutation. While raspberry is in the top ten foods containing the highest levels of antioxidant compounds.
In addition, its composition is present allynova raspberry acid, prevents the uncontrolled division of genetically damaged cancer cells in the body.
“Complete cure, cure for cancer to consider raspberries still not worth it. But as a natural and, of course, is a very useful product raspberry may help in the prevention and development of malignant tumors”, said Altai oncologist Julia Dimitriadis.
Specialist also advised to consume raspberries (in the absence of contraindications) to strengthen the immune system. Its berries contain large amounts of b vitamins, vitamin C and E, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, folic acid and iron – this set of trace elements is an excellent support for the coordinated work of the body.