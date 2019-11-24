The useful benefits of rosehip oil?
Rosehip is considered one of the most popular plants, which is useful at any time of the year. The flowers have a pleasant fragrance, but berries are a great vitamin complex. Read more about the benefits of the oil will tell Magicforum.
The benefits of rosehip oil
Rosehip oil has a sugary smell with a hint of wood. It is made from the seeds of wild rose hips. Used as a hot-extraction and cold-pressing the dried crushed seeds. The second method allows to obtain the oil, which has many positive qualities, is very effective in a variety of issues.
Especially useful rosehip oil in cosmetic purposes. It is a whole storehouse of vitamins necessary for the health and beauty of skin. It is often used for hair, eyelashes.
In particular, the rosehip oil can be an excellent means to care for Mature, aging skin. It can be applied if excessive dryness. Balanced formula provides nutrition, hydration, and increases the protective properties of this natural barrier.
Rosehip oil has other beneficial properties such as disinfectant and wound healing. It is useful for bruises, scratches, treatment of serious injuries, e.g., burns, frostbite, bedsores, trophic ulcers. With the defeat of the mucous membranes of gingivitis and stomatitis – also can be useful to use rosehip oil.
Another useful effect of rosehip oil – improve the digestive system. Taking this helps to accelerate the regeneration of gastric mucosa in the case of the presence of defects. In folk medicine used as a cholagogue, as the rosehip oil can improve the flow of bile. However, we have to be careful – while increasing gastric secretion, it in no case should not be taken.
Rosehip oil provides benefits to the respiratory system. For example, it can be used for the treatment of infectious rhinitis. Digging 1-2 drops in each nasal passage, get rid of this disease. Sinusitis can also be cured with the help of rosehip oil. Only to bury it should be more often – up to 8 times a day. If you apply rose hip oil on the mucous sheath of the pharynx and tonsils, it is possible to cure pharyngitis, laryngitis, sore throat.
Side effects and contraindications
The wild rose oil has the opposite effects. As it has a rich composition and high concentration of biologically active substances, it is not recommended to use or to use with caution for those who are prone to allergic reactions. Before applying you need to pass a test on Allergy: apply the oil onto the crease of your elbow and wait 10-15 minutes.
Also contraindicated rosehip oil with vitamin deficiency, lack of vitamin A.
The use of rosehip oil can be associated with side effects: allergic reactions, itching, rash; nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, angioedema, bronchospasm, peripheral edema, shortness of breath, headache. When you need to stop the use of rosehip oil and apply to the doctor to correct treatment.
Medikforum