The user of Dating site stumbled upon a profile of the wife

The user of Dating site stumbled upon a profile of his wife. About this he wrote on the social news site reddit.
According to the man he had no agreement with his wife about open relationships. He said that he turned to the Dating app during the departure of his wife on a business trip.
“I don’t even know why, I didn’t have any intentions, but I did,” he wrote.
The first time it uninstalled the app, even before starting to write. However, in a subsequent trip the couple he got bored again, and he tried again. However, I came across the profile of the spouse.
“I read her profile, it was her. Even have a photo where I cut,” said the man and added that he put his wife like.
