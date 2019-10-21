The USS will establish the world’s first combat laser
With the new device will hit the small boats and unmanned aerial vehicles
This writes The Drive .
The U.S. Navy ship USS Portland plan to install the world’s first combat laser. The beam power of the device reaches 150 kW.
It is noted that the laser combat was taken to San Diego, where he will soon establish on a landing ship.
The Drive writes that Northrop Grumman Corporation has won a contract for the production of combat laser in 2015. Then, when the USS Portland was commissioned in 2018, it became known that the first sample of the laser will set it on this ship.