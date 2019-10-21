The usual vegetable helps control blood sugar levels
You can often hear in our time that the potato is not too useful root. Whether so it actually.
Here are some of the benefits of potatoes for health and nutrition:
1. Rich in nutrients
Potatoes are an excellent source of many vitamins and minerals. It contains proteins, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamin C, B6, potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, Niacin and folic acid. Its nutritional content can vary depending on the type and method of preparation. It is important to note that the potato peel also contains large amounts of vitamins and minerals.
2. Contains antioxidants
Potatoes are rich in such compounds as flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolic acid. They act as antioxidants in the body as neutralize free radicals that can cause chronic diseases such as heart problems, diabetes and cancer.
Studies also show that antioxidants present in potatoes, can inhibit the growth of cancer cells in the liver and the colon.
For comparison, the red potato contains 3-4 times more antioxidants than white.
3. Improves control of blood sugar
Potatoes contain a special kind of starch called stable starch. This starch is not degraded and fully absorbed by the body.
It reaches the colon, where it becomes a nutrient source for beneficial bacteria in the gut. Resistant or resistant starch is associated with improved glucose control in the blood.
4. Good for the brain
Potato starch is one of the best sources of vitamin B6, which plays an important role in the brain development of children and can slow the decline of cognitive functions in the elderly. The starch also helps the body to release hormones such as serotonin, melatonin and norepinephrine, which regulate mood, help in stress management and help for healthy sleep.
5. Facilitates kidney stones
Elevated levels of uric acid in the blood is a major source of kidney stones. The consumption of potatoes with peel may be particularly useful for people who suffer from kidney stones. The reason is that the potato is a rich source of nutrients, such as alkaline salts, honey, manganese, potassium and vitamin b, which helps to relieve kidney problems.