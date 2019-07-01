The Vatican called for the preservation of the secrecy of confession (PHOTO)

The Vatican spoke out against any legislative and political initiatives that would violate the secrecy of confession, reports TASS with reference to the print service of the Holy see. This is stated on published on Monday a letter of the Apostolic penitentiary, one of the three tribunals of the Vatican that has administrative authority.

“Any political move or a legislative initiative to enforce the violation of the secrecy of the confessional would infringe upon freedom of belief and religion, based on freedom of conscience of each individual believer, and Confessors”, – the document says.

In recent years, in connection with the scandal of pedophilia among Catholic priests in various countries a number of politicians, such as Australia and the United States, took the initiative of adopting a law that obliges to inform mandatory law enforcement authorities about violations of the rights of minors.

Earlier, Pope Francis issued a special guidance on opposition to the cases of pedophilia in the Church, in which all priests are obliged to report such cases to the Church leadership.

In February of this year in Vatican at the initiative of the Pope was a representative meeting on this issue. On it, Pope Francis acknowledged that not enough has been done to protect minors. In 1970-90-ies the Church leadership tried to hide and conceal information about cases of pedophilia, unreliable shifting priests from parish to parish.

In the last few years, several high-ranking bishops were forced to resign due to the fact that defending the guilty subordinates.