The Venezuelan athlete set a new world record in the triple jump
Yulimar Rojas
Athlete from Venezuela Yulimar Rojas became the new record holder in the triple jump indoors.
At the tournament in the Spanish capital the 24-year-old athlete won the mark of 15.43 meters.
The previous record was set in 2004 by Russian Tatyana Lebedeva and was equal to 15.36 meters.
The absolute record-holder remains the Olympic champion of Atlanta-1996, Ukrainian Inessa Kravets, who a year before the Olympics at the world Championships in Gothenburg on the of nya Ullevi stadium won the mark of 15.50 meters.