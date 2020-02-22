The Venezuelan athlete set a new world record in the triple jump

Венесуэльская легкоатлетка установила новый мировой рекорд в тройном прыжке

Yulimar Rojas

Athlete from Venezuela Yulimar Rojas became the new record holder in the triple jump indoors.

At the tournament in the Spanish capital the 24-year-old athlete won the mark of 15.43 meters.

The previous record was set in 2004 by Russian Tatyana Lebedeva and was equal to 15.36 meters.

The absolute record-holder remains the Olympic champion of Atlanta-1996, Ukrainian Inessa Kravets, who a year before the Olympics at the world Championships in Gothenburg on the of nya Ullevi stadium won the mark of 15.50 meters.

