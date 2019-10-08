The vengeful cat shoved in the pool biting his kinsman (video)
American Laura Li posted a funny video. “My cat came home absolutely wet. I investigated and this is what came out,” writes the woman in the post to the first video, which was filmed by a surveillance camera. It shows that the cat is peacefully sitting on the edge of the pool, when he sneaks the other cat suddenly and quickly pushes him into the water and flees the scene.
“Further investigation revealed that it was a planned revenge,” writes the mistress of both animals. Posted it on the video, filmed earlier in the day, you can see how a cat that is shoved into the water, biting the ass of his friend. That, apparently, was vindictive.
We did a further investigation, it was plotted revenge. pic.twitter.com/9lduGij4NI
— Laura Lee (@Laura88Lee) October 3, 2019
See also: the Bahamas rescued a dog, which is almost a month spent under the rubble of destroyed by hurricane “Dorian” at home.
See also: sedative Dog: the dog pats a paw on the head of a kitty taking a bath.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter