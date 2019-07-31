The verge has published a nice photo of her husband and daughter

July 31, 2019
The singer shared a sweet family snapshot.

Тоня Матвиенко опубликовала милое фото мужа и дочери

Tonya Matvienko has published in his microblog a family photo. Black-and-white picture shows the actress’s husband Arsen Mirzoyan and their daughter, Nina, wrote storinka.com.ua. Girl sitting on the shoulders of his father.

As explained in the caption to another picture Tonya, Nina has visited on shootings of a clip of her father.

