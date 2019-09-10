The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on impeachment of the President: Zelensky positions can take in the case of adultery or other crimes (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the draft law on impeachment of the President. Voted 245 deputies with 226 required, all voted “for” the 244 deputies were members of the “Servant of the people” President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to this document, Parliament may remove the President from office only if he commits treason or other crime.

Paper on the proposal of the Chairman of the Parliament Dmitry Razumkov was considered and adopted as a whole, that does not require preparation to the second reading. This aroused the indignation of some opposition MPs. MPs claimed a violation of the regulations of the Verkhovna Rada. They are encouraged to give time to review the text of the bill and proposing amendments. Razumkov rejected the accusations, saying that the decision that the bill does not require revision, was supported by 226 deputies.

As explained by the Deputy Chairman of the faction “servant of the people” Alexander Kornienko, the document had to take, since “the current legislation contains a number of uncertainties, significant gaps” in which the impeachment clauses are “strictly declarative”.

According to the document, the procedure of impeachment of the head of state is initiated by majority of Parliament, forming a special temporary investigative Commission, which should enter as the deputies and the special Prosecutor, and investigators. The Commission is required to prepare conclusions on circumstances of the Commission President commits treason or other crime, who shall then be considered at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, says TASS.

After the parliamentary adoption of the decision on accusation of the head of state Parliament appeals, according to the bill in the constitutional court of Ukraine to obtain a conclusion on compliance with the investigation procedures but also to the Supreme court for concluding that the President’s actions do contain signs of a crime.

The decision to impeach can only be taken if the conclusions of the constitutional and Supreme courts will be implemented in accordance with the law. In addition, the decision will be considered accepted if for it votes not less than three quarters of deputies from the constitutional composition of Parliament. If Parliament has not adopted a resolution to dismiss the head of state from office, the Chairperson on behalf of the Rada needs to apologize to him.

The introduction to Parliament of the initiative Zelensky impeachment of the President caused a lot of criticism from political opponents, mainly members of the party of former head of state Petro Poroshenko “European solidarity”. So, the former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrew Parubiy from the parliamentary rostrum, called the initiative Zelensky “legal spam”, stating that “the law of impeachment has been adopted”. However, he said that meant adopted on 6 June of the previous convocation of the Parliament the bill about the powers of the so-called temporary commissions of inquiry (VSK), which was created to investigate activities of the President in the event of the issue of his impeachment. Zelensky did not sign the initiative, suggesting a mechanism of deprivation of the head of state authority.

Disputes in Parliament on Tuesday has caused not only the bill itself, but also the process of its adoption. Initially, the document was submitted to the vote in the first reading. However, the speaker of Parliament, representative of the “public Servants” Dmitry Razumkov with the support of the majority after a vote for the initiative of the head of state in the first reading, they decided to put it to a vote as a whole. This caused outrage among the other forces in Parliament. In addition to the traditional criticism of “European solidarity”, the dissatisfaction with this fact was expressed by the representative of the “Opposition platform For life,” Nestor Shufrych, who called the victims “not to break the Parliament through the knee.” In turn, the co-chair of the parliamentary group “For the future” Viktor Bondar accused the speaker of Parliament that he does not give the elected representatives that are not in the majority, time to read the text of the document. However, Razumkov put to the vote the question of the adoption of the initiative Zelensky as a whole, which ended with the adoption of the document.

29 Aug document of impeachment introduced by President Vladimir Zelensky. The 337 votes Parliament adopted the bill in the first reading. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine formed 6 factions and Deputy groups. The majority in the legislature is composed of representatives of the presidential party “servant of the people”. They have 254 mandate.