The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the abolition of parliamentary immunity (PHOTOS)

The Verkhovna Rada made changes to the Constitution of Ukraine, depriving MPs of their immunity. The corresponding decision on Tuesday upheld 373 of Parliament, with 300 minimum required. About it reports TASS. On 30 August the bill was approved in the first reading, voted “for” the 363 deputies.

In this debate against the bill spoke only of the faction “the Opposition platform For life”, citing the violation of rules in the adoption of the document. The faction refused to participate in the vote. Representatives of other factions expressed “for”. As told RIA “news” the Deputy of the party Vasily nimchenko, next week the adoption of the law planned to challenge in the constitutional court.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to MPs in Parliament, expressed the desire “to dispel the myths and manipulation” due to the initiative. According to him, the deputies will not be held responsible for political decisions, voting, or any political and public performances. “It’s about the resolution on bringing to criminal responsibility”, – he explained.

The protracted process of cancellation of immunity of the President of Ukraine compared with the “eternal engine of political life.” “Works very simply: first, the candidates promised to remove the immunity, then fail a vote, then people forget. And in the next election, MPs have again that promise” he said (quoted by “Segodnya”).

The President also said that the day before some members tried to disrupt the vote for the removal of immunity. “I think Ukrainians will know who these people are, when you see the list of names vote,” he said.

The constitutional court in June 2018 ruled unconstitutional the President’s bill to remove the parliamentary immunity of Ukrainian parliamentarians deferred until 2020. The bill proposes to exclude from article 80 of the Constitution Ukraine, parts 1 and 3, which provide for the immunity of deputies and the impossibility of bringing them to criminal responsibility without the consent of Parliament.

In accordance with article 80 of the bill will be stated in the following wording: “people’s deputies of Ukraine shall not bear legal liability for voting results or statements in Parliament and its bodies, with the exception of liability for insult or defamation”.

After signing the document the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and President of Ukraine the law will come into force on 1 January 2020: the adoption of laws on lustration, deprivation of parliamentary immunity and impeachment of the President was part of the election program of Vladimir Zelensky. He himself during the inauguration, said he did not intend to stay in office more than one term.