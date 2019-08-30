The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Prime Minister of Ukraine (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky introduced to the Verkhovna Rada the candidacy of Alexey Goncharuk for the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. For Goncharuk voted 290 deputies. Thus, the Parliament approved the candidacy of the new Prime Minister, writes to NewsOne.

As reported earlier, the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, the candidacy of the Prime Minister and the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers members of Parliament approve a single ballot, writes “Kommersant”.

The interior Minister, the President proposed to appoint the current head of the Ministry Arsen Avakov. In addition, Zelensky suggested his freelance adviser, former head of the project office of reforms of the Ministry of defense Andrei Zagorodnuk for the post of defense Minister, “Interfax”.

The candidacy of Vadim Pristayko, the head of state invited for the post of foreign Minister.

Zelensky also introduced to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on granting Parliament’s consent to the appointment of Ruslan Riaboshapka the post of attorney General. Earlier on Thursday held the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko wrote his resignation.

As the Minister of energy invited expert in the field of fuel and energy complex, head of Energy sector BRDO Alexey Orzhel, said the Deputy Andriy Gerus. “Ivan Bakanov, the head of the SBU, Oksana Markarova – Minister of Finance, Vladimir Borodyansky – Minister of the future of the Ministry of youth policy, culture, sport”, he added Nikita Poturaev.

Dmitry Kuleba should take the post of Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Mikhail Fedorov – the Vice-Premier of Ukraine and Minister for digital transformation, Tymofiy mylovanov – Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture, Vladislav Crickley – Minister of infrastructure of Ukraine, Alyona Babak, Minister of development of territories and communities of Ukraine Anna Novosad – Minister of education and science of Ukraine, Zoryana Skaletska (Chernenko) – Minister of health of Ukraine; Yulia Sokolov – Minister of social policy of Ukraine, Oksana Kolyada – Minister of veterans Affairs, the temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons of Ukraine, Dmytro Dubilet – Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

On Thursday members of the Cabinet of Ministers Volodymyr Groysman resigned at the first plenary session of the Parliament of the ninth convocation. Deputies accepted their resignation. The members of the government will fulfill the duties until the formation and inauguration of the new government.

Currently in Kiev passes the first session of the Verkhovna Rada. Party “servant of the people”, founded by Vladimir Zelensky, has a majority in Parliament.

Alexey Goncharuk was born in 1984. He is PhD in law, graduated from the National Academy of public administration under the President of Ukraine. After that, he headed the legal Department of the company PRIOR-Invest, was the arbitration managing Director, founder and managing partner of the law firm “Constructive Lawyers”, headed “Association of victim assistance investors”, LLC “First Ukrainian industrial investment company”, effective regulation Office (BRDO), was the Chairman of the arbitration court at the NGO “Union of investors of Ukraine”.

In 2014 Goncharuk joined the party “people’s Force”. He worked as a freelance adviser to ex-Minister of ecology and natural resources, as well as an Advisor to the first Vice Prime Minister-Minister of economic development and trade Stepan Kubiv.

In may 2019 Goncharuk was appointed to the post of Deputy head of the presidential administration of Ukraine, later – Office of the President of Ukraine, where he is responsible for the unit of economic development and the continuation of reforms.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, ex – head of the project office of reforms of the Ministry of defence, studied at Kyiv national University. Taras Shevchenko University Warwick and Oxford University. He has over 16 years of experience in senior positions in the mining and manufacturing industries. 2014 – community activist, volunteer Armed forces of Ukraine. 5 July 2019 was appointed as an Advisor to Zelensky.

Vadim pristayko was born on 20 February 1970 in the Odessa region. In 1994 graduated from Kyiv Polytechnic Institute and in 1998 – Ukrainian Academy of foreign trade. He worked in the Consulate General of Ukraine in Sydney (Australia), Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, USA. In 2012 – 2014 years, was Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, in 2014 – 2017 – Deputy, first Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs. In 2017 became the head of mission of Ukraine to NATO, in may of 2019 appointed to the post of Vice President administration of Ukraine.