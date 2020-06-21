The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement with Denmark on concessional lending
The program provides interest-free loans to Finance projects in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency, water and wastewater treatment.
The Verkhovna Rada ratified the framework agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Kingdom of Denmark on the General conditions and procedures, organizational activities and financial conditions of implementation of the programme Danida Business Finance, which involves concessional lending for our country.
For the adoption of the bill (No. 0039) voted 334 people’s deputies with the required minimum of 226 votes.
As stated in the explanatory Memorandum to the bill, a framework agreement was signed in March last year. Programme Danida Business Finance (DBF) is implemented by the government of the Kingdom of Denmark and envisages the provision of interest-free loans.
“Assistance is provided to developing countries to Finance projects in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency; water and waste water. Funding occurs through the provision of commercial Bank or financial institution with an office in the Kingdom of Denmark loans to the government of Ukraine or the Ukrainian economic entities under state guarantees. DBF will soften the terms of the loan by providing assistance, which provides a subsidy in the form of interest payments for the whole period of lending, export credit premium and Bank margin”, — stated in the explanatory Memorandum.
With help DBF loans are interest free and the term of repayment up to 10 years. They can also cover up to 100% of the project cost.
As reported, in March last year the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark in our country Ruben Madsen signed a Framework agreement between the governments of the countries on conditions and procedures for the implementation of the programme Danida Business Finance (DBF) in Ukraine. The program provides interest-free loans to Finance projects in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency, water and wastewater treatment.
telegraf.com.ua