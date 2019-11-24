The vernaeve Radivilov and bachynska has won “gold” of the world Cup
Igor Radivilov
Ukrainian gymnasts won four medals on the second day of the world Cup, which takes place in Cottbus (Germany).
Igor Radivilov won the gold medal in the vault with a score of 14,849 points. Anastasia bachynska and Diana Varinsky competed in exercises on the balance beam, where the first finished fifth and secured the silver with a score of 13,533 points, writes XSport.
On the parallel bars Ukraine was represented by Igor Pahnyuk and Oleg Verniaiev. Pahnyuk not been able to fight for the podium, but Olympic champion here, took the gold. The vernaeve showed the same result with the Chinese AO Yu (15,400), but the Ukrainian got the best evaluation for the performance and went up in the first place.
The final medal was gold Anastasia Bachynska on the carpet, where angelina Radivilova are unable to show good results.
We will remind that the day before in the pommel horse Oleg Verniaiev took the bronze medal.