The verniaiev took “bronze” at the world Cup
Ukrainian gymnast Oleg Vernaeve won the bronze at the last world Cup, held in German Cottbus.
November 23 was the first day of finals, writes XSport. So far the only medal of the Ukrainian team brought Vernaeve. On horseback Ukrainian scored 14,866 points (6.6 complexity + 8,266 performance).
In exercises on the rings Igor Radivilov took seventh place – 14,366 points (6,0 complexity + 8,366 performance). Angelina Radivilova became the eighth in the vault (13,699 points) and Diana Varinsky remained in a step from medals, having shown the fourth result on the uneven bars – 14,266 points (6,0 complexity + 8,266 performance).
November 24 will be another five finals. Men: vault (radyvyliv), parallel bars (the Vernaeve Pahnyuk) and the crossbar. In women: a log (bachinskaya, Varinsky) and floor exercise (bachinskaya, Radivilova).
We will note that Igor Radivilov is in first place in the overall world Cup standings in the vault.