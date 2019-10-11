The verniaiev Ukraine has brought the first medal at the world championship in gymnastics (video)
26-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Oleg Vernaeve won the bronze medal at the world Championships in artistic gymnastics in Stuttgart. Ukrainian gymnast took third place in the all-around.
The sum of the six disciplines Verniaiev scored 86,973 points.
Ukrainian gymnast were the best in exercises on parallel bars and third in the vault, according to Sportarena.
“Gold” the world championship was won by Nikita Nagornyy of Russia (88,772). The silver went to another Russian Artur Dalaloyan (87,165).
Another Ukrainian Petro Pahnyuk took 9th place with a score of 84,931 points.