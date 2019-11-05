The very immediacy: funny tweets from men with a great sense of humor

| November 5, 2019 | News | No Comments

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

Life without men would be boring and dull.

Because they know, like no other, comically posing for a beach selfie, a creative approach to the choice of ring for the spouse and never miss an opportunity to help with the housework, reports the ADMA.

We believe that every woman can remember a funny story about how her husband or boyfriend showed miracles of logic. And the hero of our bonus certainly went for what he blurted.

When you ask your boyfriend to buy tampons

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“My husband saw a girl in a bikini, so posing, and decided to follow her example”

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

The man who is in control always

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“My boyfriend just asked what makes the kitchen test for pregnancy”

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

No time for all your girl stuff

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“That’s the way my husband eats pancakes, and I hate it”

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

Romantic feat of the XXI century

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“When people ask me how I spent my vacation”

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

Free trainer, motivator and coach in one person

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“I asked my husband to make the bed”

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

Need to send husband a photo of what it should bring

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“We order a pizza with two different toppings. The husband usually eats up my half instead of his”

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“Every time someone joked about that women non-technical mind, I will remember it. Asked her husband to capture another apartment sharpener for knives. Look what he brought me”

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

You need to consider that your woman subscribed to you

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

When my wife asked me to grab on the way home a lip balm and you decided to take just in case all that was “lip”. And then she will understand

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“Honey, but you don’t even let her simmer”

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“My boyfriend eats the filling out of the Oreo and leaves the cookie”

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

“I asked my husband to buy oranges, he bought tangerines because “I’ve never seen tangerines on a branch””

Сама непосредственность: веселые твиты от мужчин с отличным чувством юмора

Bonus: better to remain silent

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr