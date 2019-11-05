The very immediacy: funny tweets from men with a great sense of humor
November 5, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Life without men would be boring and dull.
Because they know, like no other, comically posing for a beach selfie, a creative approach to the choice of ring for the spouse and never miss an opportunity to help with the housework, reports the ADMA.
We believe that every woman can remember a funny story about how her husband or boyfriend showed miracles of logic. And the hero of our bonus certainly went for what he blurted.
When you ask your boyfriend to buy tampons
“My husband saw a girl in a bikini, so posing, and decided to follow her example”
The man who is in control always
“My boyfriend just asked what makes the kitchen test for pregnancy”
No time for all your girl stuff
“That’s the way my husband eats pancakes, and I hate it”
Romantic feat of the XXI century
“When people ask me how I spent my vacation”
Free trainer, motivator and coach in one person
“I asked my husband to make the bed”
Need to send husband a photo of what it should bring
“We order a pizza with two different toppings. The husband usually eats up my half instead of his”
“Every time someone joked about that women non-technical mind, I will remember it. Asked her husband to capture another apartment sharpener for knives. Look what he brought me”
You need to consider that your woman subscribed to you
When my wife asked me to grab on the way home a lip balm and you decided to take just in case all that was “lip”. And then she will understand
“Honey, but you don’t even let her simmer”
“My boyfriend eats the filling out of the Oreo and leaves the cookie”
“I asked my husband to buy oranges, he bought tangerines because “I’ve never seen tangerines on a branch””
Bonus: better to remain silent