The vet in England sings Opera arias cows
The repertoire of Alfonso Camassa – only the Italian classic.
In the UK cows have not only created a mobile app for Dating, but even entertaining Opera arias.
Anyway, does the vet Alfonso Camassa. The man grew up on a farm in Italy, and from childhood sang pet. Noticed that newborn calves at first afraid of his vocal exercises. But when the animals get older, you start to even get pleasure from music, says singer-lover.
The habit of singing while working, a man carried through his life. In his repertoire – only arias from classic Italian operas. The vet is sure that cows have similar taste in music.
But in Switzerland the quality of life of cows puzzled over the subject and held a referendum on the subject of sawing the horns. The activists demanded to stop this practice, but most people didn’t support them – told in the news “Today” on TV channel “Ukraine”.
We also wrote about the “flying cow” in Italy – the animal strayed from the herd, lost and trapped among the rocks on one of the beaches of the island, so the rescuers had to pull a cow by helicopter.