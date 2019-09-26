The victim erotica: teacher fired over racy pictures with her husband (photo)
In Russia, a teacher from Magnitogorsk Catherine Konopenko lost his job as a kickboxing instructor in youth centre, when it was discovered her erotic photos published in social networks 10 years ago. About it the woman told the portal 74.RU.
According to her, it all started because the Director of the center, with which she was in a long conflict. Photos and videos that were made in 2000 in the framework of the cultural project “the Experiment” interested in the Prosecutor’s office and the Investigative Committee (IC) — they allegedly promoting violence. According to the decision of the Prosecutor’s office a woman was fired for immorality.
“During check it is established that the free access to see photos of the teacher, as well as men (husband) in the naked species, which indicates the violation of moral and ethical norms that infringe the rights of underage students”, — said the publication of the senior assistant Prosecutor of the Chelyabinsk region Natalia Mamaeva.
After the dismissal of Konopenko and her 17-year-old daughter called the police after receiving information on failure to perform her parental duties in connection with the publication of old photographs, where a little girl was with a gun.
“It is established that the images were made over 10 years ago. During a photo shoot against a minor illegal acts were committed. Photos were taken as part of an art photo shoot”, — said the press service of the regional Department of internal Affairs.
The teacher intends to file in court and ask to restore it at work.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the Russian city of Barnaul 38-year-old teacher suffered for a harmless photo on a social network. The teacher posted a picture of her in evening dress sitting on the bar in the cold — Tatiana Kuvshinnikova keen on winter swimming, and the picture was taken in December during the event of the Altai Federation of tempering and winter swimming “polar bears”.
