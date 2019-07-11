The victim insane carnal pleasures: the woman shoved the man into the anus of the glass, it had…
In the city of Moscow (RF) morning sex for couples civil partners ended July 10 hospitalization of one of them with a wound of the rectum. This writes MK.
It is reported that the idea of expanding sexual frames came up with 49-year-old lady, and her 52-year-old cavalier-the roommate (profession mechanic), as he admitted, foolishly gave the nod. It was the first such experiment for both partners. They live for several years together in the apartment on the Shchelkovo highway.
In the morning before work, the couple decided to consummate their passion. Playful in the midst of pleasures ran to the kitchen, where he grabbed a plastic Cup. She placed the object into the body of her partner, previously clenching his plastic hands. In recognition of the men, much pleasure he had received, but the consequences were very unpleasant — the utensils would not come out from the depths of the body. There was nothing — had to call emergency services of the city.
Surgeons removed the glass fairly quickly, but there were complications — rectal tissue became inflamed and swollen. The hapless lover is in a hospital bed (the doctors predict that he will be here for 3-4 days). He acts very shy when it receives questions about the circumstances of injury. The lady is extremely sorry and promises in the future to experiment with foreign bodies.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Dutchman stuck in the anus 15 eggs and almost died.
