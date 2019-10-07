The victim of a Threesome: women five times tried to kill inadequate lover
In Germany, the 30-year-old Henrietta and 21-year-old Michelle decided to get even with 36-year-old Ralph Lehmann after group sex. Five times they tried to kill him, but the man managed to escape, says “life” with reference to the Daily Mail.
Announced that Ralph was twice drugged to deal with it after it dies. He was taken to a forest near the border with Poland and they tried to move the car. But only inflicted serious injuries — thigh and abdomen. Then the man was beaten on the head with a beer bottle and a car Jack.
Lehmann was able to escape, while fighting off women with a stick, and at the same time relying on it as a leg injury.
In the case were involved the third girl 19 — year-old Josephine. She agreed to participate in the massacre of men. It was found that in a search engine browser, it asked how to cut out the heart and the penis. Because she was not involved in the attempted murder, she was given an 18-month suspended sentence.
At the trial in Frankfurt-on-Oder became clear that the motive for attempted murder was revenge Lehmann. He allegedly refused to pay Michelle and Henriette 800 euros after having sex with him, which Angers the mistresses.
“She said she wants to buy something for 800 euros. I didn’t take it seriously. Sex with Michelle was always by mutual consent. The next morning we all had Breakfast together. I told her that I don’t have 800 euros to give to her, but we could pay her every month,” said Lehmann.
