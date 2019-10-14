The victim of the special operation of the FSB: the famous Russian journalist reported on the poisoning wife
Well-known Russian journalist and opposition activist Alexander Centurion announced Facebook that his wife, Olga 12 Oct poisoned and that for her life fighting doctors.
“I have every reason to claim that my wife was the victim of a special operation of the FSB. This happened in Minsk. She is now at home until unconscious,” he wrote. .According to him, it happened in a cafe: “slipped something”.
A few hours later he made another entry: “we Need fewer pictures to post when you’re on the road. The FSB, you’re only capable of bad things, right? But family members, then why attack? Even al Capone did not. Urine me. Although “we will stand not in front and behind…” isn’t that terrouge?”
The centurion deny all assumptions of the reviewers that it could be a banal poisoning. He explained why his wife was in the capital of Belarus: “for no more talking… She had to go — a very. I didn’t like it. But don’t let in any Velikovskian Cortissimo”.
“The KGB did not take revenge on family members. Advanced security officers has surpassed geboku” — bitterly commented on the incident Konstantin Borovoy.
Alexander the Centurion known for his harsh statements against Putin’s policies. Because of threats he was forced to March 2018 to leave Moscow.
