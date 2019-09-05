The victims of the hurricane ‘Dorian’ in the Bahamas and in the United States began at least 23 people (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In the Atlantic ocean is raging hurricane “Dorian”. Most affected Northern part of the Bahamas where winds of up to 295 km/h and gusts exceeded 354 km/h. According to preliminary data, destroyed 13 million homes. Yesterday the Minister of health Duane Sands said that confirmed the death of 20 people – 17 on the Islands of Abaco, 3 on the island of Grand Bahama, according to The Tribune.

According to the authorities, the number of victims could increase significantly, as rescue work has just begun. Dozens of people were missing.

According to the UN, on the Islands of Abaco and Great Bahama to 70 thousand people need urgent assistance due to the lack of food, water, and also because of the catastrophic damage. While there can be reached only by helicopter because the airports in the region are flooded or damaged, according to Deutsche Welle.

UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, is concerned about the fate of tens of thousands of residents of the Northern Bahamas. And the Deputy head of UN humanitarian Affairs mark LOCOG announced that the organization will provide to assist the people of the archipelago a million dollars, according to “news of the UN.”

Lokok he came to the Bahamas. In the capital, Nassau, he met with Prime Minister Hubert MINICOM and assured him support from the UN. “The Bahamas, of course, a rich state, and most of the victim assistance grant authorities. However, this large-scale disaster, which affected about 20 percent of the population, and I think in this case, the international community must intervene to help the Bahamas”, he said by telephone to the journalists gathered at the new York headquarters of the United Nations.

The South-Eastern United States has avoided a direct hurricane strikes. But the disaster has seriously affected people’s lives. A state of emergency was introduced in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina. An order to evacuate has received millions of inhabitants. During the preparatory activities in Florida and North Carolina, three people were killed: two men fell from ladders, stairs, another crashed when cut off branches on a tree, reports The Weather Channel.

Currently, the “Dorian” continues off the coast of the United States. It is located off the coast of South Carolina and is moving North at a speed of 11 km/h wind Speed reaches 185 km/h, informs the national center for U.S. monitoring hurricanes (NHC).

Warning about the hurricane operates in South and North Carolina on a tropical storm in Georgia and Virginia.

In all probability the hurricane will approach dangerously close to Charleston – the largest city in South Carolina, which is located in a vulnerable place on the Peninsula, reports “Voice of America”.

According to the map of expected flooding, published by the National weather service, the combination of tide and storm surges in the Charleston Harbor may lead to rise in water level of 3.1 meters. The record set by hurricane Hugo in 1989 was 4 meters.

Shops and restaurants in historic downtown Charleston close the Windows with wooden boards and sheets of corrugated metal. About 830 thousand people living on the coast of South Carolina, has received orders for mandatory evacuation. More than a thousand people located in 28 shelters across the state.

Charleston:

Continues in the Atlantic hurricane season. Before there was formed tropical storm “Gabriel”. It is 1255 km North-West of the Islands of Cape Verde and of the danger on land is not. And in the Gulf of Mexico tropical storm “Fernand” struck the Mexican state of Tamaulipas. Currently, he is considerably weakened, but continues to be watered by the rains of the North-East of the country and has led to flooding, reports Stormnews.