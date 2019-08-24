The Victoria’s Secret model boasted seductive forms in the neon mini
Giselle Oliveira in asymmetrical dress.
Brazilian model gizele Oliveira, known for her collaboration with the brand Victoria’s Secret, revealed a new beach pictures. On them it is embodied in a spectacular dress neon shade with an asymmetrical bottom.
A picture posted on her Instagram page gained thousands of likes for just one hour, as well as many reviews.
“Beautiful,” “You look great in that color”, “Neon beach — fire,” — said the subscribers model.
In the caption to a photo of Giselle Oliveira said that the picture was taken in the Bahamas.