The Victoria’s Secret model got married to a Cuban: photos from the wedding
Popular American model Devon Windsor, one of the “angels” Victoria’s Secret, married his longtime love Cuba-born johnny Dex Barbara. The couple became engaged last year. According to Daily Mail, luxurious wedding played on the Caribbean island Saint Barthelemy.
Attended the wedding of a friend-models Devon — including Shanina Shayk, Cara Santana Olivia culpo (former “Miss USA” and “Miss universe 2012”).
The bride traditionally had her father.
25-year-old Devon looked great in translucent white lace dress and with your hair down. Johnny was dressed in cream color.
The bride and groom have arranged a pre-wedding party at which model (the namesake of the members of the British Royal family) sported a white “wedding” swimsuit.
Johnny — not a public person, while working in the field of the fashion industry. Devon began modeling career at age 14, She participated in the shows of Vera Wang, Christian Dior, Prada, Stella McCartney, Chanel, Versace and many other fashion houses.
