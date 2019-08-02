The Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shayk announced that the show this year will not take place
“Angels” was released on vacation.
The organizers of the show Victoria’s Secret, which takes place at the end of the year in one of the fashion capitals, traditionally, to the last kept secret all the details. Where will be the catwalk, who will be in the main fantasy bra, which stars will take the stage with musical performances… Spoilers are rare and mostly before the show. This time, however, the information, and not one that was expected by the fans of the show, appeared at the height of summer. So, the “angel” Victoria’s Secret Shanina Shayk, collaborating with the brand since 2011, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph announced: the show this year will not take place.
Unfortunately, this year Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. For me this is unusual, because I train hard every time before this event. I think the company is rebranding and looking for ways to make new way of this Grand event,
— Shanina shared with the media.
Earlier it was reported that the show this year will not be broadcast on television in connection with the new policy of the company. People associated with underwear brand, but they have so far refused to comment on the news of the cancellation.