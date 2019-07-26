The Victoria’s Secret model shows curvy figure in a revealing shoot

July 26, 2019
29-year-old babe shows off splendid body

Модель Victoria's Secret демонстрирует соблазнительную фигуру в откровенной съемке

Alexina Graham is a British model, which had joined the “angels” of the famous lingerie brand in March. Prior to that, she participated in the fashion show Victoria’s Secret in Shanghai, but the official title and all the privileges received only this year. Since then, she began to actively prepare for the new show from an industry giant, the date which traditionally is kept secret. Also involved in photo shoots popular brands. And of course, he finds time to haunt the network of outright posts. So, on his page in Instagram the red-haired beauty publishes the “hot” posts, which shows flawless body and appetizing forms.

Hours 29-year-old model has also published “hot” video, which was created by Russian Director Ruslan Pelykh. She posing in sexy underwear, shirts on his naked body, and completely naked. Short video consists entirely of “sex scenes” with famous models, her erotic dances and seductive poses on the floor. “Working with you is a pleasure!”, – I wrote to alexina.

By the way, she is now in London, where I went to the event Fashion freak show from Jean Paul Gaultier. Alexina showed her outfit for the evening: the top in the yellow cell, which harmonizes perfectly with the shade of her hair, black short shorts and stilettos. Signature beauty said that dressed from head to toe in stuff from this French designer. Another stylish outfit she tried on a few hours ago. Bright pink jacket and shorts from the democratic brand River Island, white top and ankle boots from Acne Studios emphasized the youthfulness and freshness of its owner. However, she alexina was pagelowes the unbearable heat.

