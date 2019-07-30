The Victoria’s Secret model was published in a spicy way
Winnie Harlow is known worldwide as one of the most successful models. Its popularity was also helped by the fact that her vitiligo is a congenital disease, which her skin is pigmentation. Or rather – the ability to accept yourself and to inspire a happy change for those in need. Way to the top of modeling career began with famous TV show “Top model American”, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
And today she is taking part in the mass of impressions is removed for glossy magazines, cooperates with such fashion giants as Desigual and Victoria’s Secret. This is clearly not the limit, but now she is something to be proud of. Moreover, the occasion to sum up achievements just got in last weekend Vinnie said first significant anniversary, the famous beauty was 25 years old.
In honor of this event Harlow threw a party in Miami, where he was invited friends and relatives. Before that, Winnie, by the way, I managed to attend the concert of Jennifer Lopez. There she tried on a blue suit – a skirt and a top resembling a bikini top, celestial shade made it fresh and radiant. And for his birthday, I prepared something brighter.
Beautiful examples of extraordinary beauty costume from the Nene L. A. Shiro, which was a belt with a brilliant fringe, and a Cape over his shoulders with a pattern of stones and sequins barely covering her naked Breasts Vinny. Complement the outfit with just panties Nude, but because I had the impression that a slim body cover only the tints and reflections from a variety of stones. Added to the outfit massive earrings, bright make-up and styling-wave.