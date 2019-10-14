The victory of the party of Kaczynski in Poland secured a promise twice to raise the minimum wage
Sunday, October 13, in Poland held parliamentary elections. The results of the vote, the party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski maintained a leading position. “Law and justice” (PiS), according to exit polls, gaining 43.6 percent of the vote. This means that she will get 239 of 460 seats in the Sejm. Constitute an absolute majority with 31 voice, therefore, supporters of Kaczynski will be able to form a government without the participation of other parties.
The centrist Alliance of parties “the coalition” takes the second place with 27.4 percent of the vote. Among the other parties that managed to overcome the 5 percent barrier, called the coalition of the Polish left (11,9%), Peasant party (9,6%) and the far-right nationalist movement “Confederation” (6,4%), acting with open homophobic and misogynistic statements.
For example, the co-Chairman of the “Confederation” Janusz Korwin-Mitte publicly stated: “Women are on the average stupider than men”. It is noteworthy that the 76-year-old politician with his ideas supported the Polish youth. For example, in may the elections to the European Parliament for a “Confederation” voted a lot of poles aged 18 to 24 years. Every fifth voice, obtained the ultra-right, have this age group of voters.
“Confederation” in favor of the prohibition of abortion, demonstrations of the LGBT movement, for the strengthening of Christian traditions and against the admission of Poland migrants. Note that some of these calls also supported by the party “Law and justice”. It has been in power in Poland in 2015.
On the eve of voting to citizens with an open letter addressed three of the former President of Poland — Lech Walesa, Alexander Kwasniewski, Boris Komorowski. They warn about the increase of the “dangers of education in the country authoritarian dictatorship”. The past four years, three well-known politicians evaluated negatively despite the economic achievements of the Republic. They criticize judicial reform, and foreign policy of Poland, in particular, demand from Germany reparations for the destruction inflicted during the Second world war. This position significantly worsened the relations between Warsaw and Berlin, I emphasize the former presidents of Poland. “October 13 we are not ordinary elections: they will be resolved remains whether Poland is a democratic state of law or will they continue to turn into an authoritarian dictatorship,” wrote Walesa, Komorowski and Kwasniewski.
However, their criticism was not heard. Ordinary poles are pleased with the noticeable improvement in the standard of living in the country. Poland’s economy is growing much faster than the European average. According to the forecast, in 2020 the GDP growth in Poland will amount to 3.7 percent. This allows the ruling party to hand out, say its critics, “election sausage”.
The government Mateusz Moravcova, for example, recently decided to pay children’s benefits are not only for a second, but for the first child. It is about 117 euros, with an average salary of less than a thousand Euro is a substantial replenishment of the family budget.
It also revoked the decision of the previous government to raise the retirement age to 67 years. Moravicki lowered it to 65 for men and 60 years for women.
In early October, “Law and justice” announced its program for the next 100 days if he wins the election. The ruling party promised new benefits for small businesses and farmers, additional payments to pensioners, and large investments in infrastructure and medicine. But that’s not it. The main promise was to increase the minimum wage by almost half — from 520 euros to 900 euros. Moravicki claims to be able to achieve this by 2023.
It is obvious that after the election, he will retain his post. If the government Moravcova and there will be some changes, they will not be significant. Will not change and foreign policy of Poland.
As already reported “FACTS”, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his press marathon expressed confidence that Ukraine and Poland will continue to bind friendships. “We have signed a number of treaties, in particular, about gas independence. There comes a time when we do not forget our history, but understand that there are relationships and people who shouldn’t fight”, said Zelensky.
