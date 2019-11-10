The video where the astronauts sleep in space, felt terrible
The footage — astronauts who rest in sleeping bags. However, due to weightlessness hand some of them are drawn up like in horror movies.
Video was published by journalist Lewis Vaughan. He shared his impressions: “I’ve never seen astronauts sleeping in space. It’s much more creepy than I imagined”.
NASA immediately declared that this is now not sleeping. And it’s not just in the hands, which can be locked. But in the room itself. In the video, all the astronauts in a cramped room, although the Agency States that for each selected special individual space.
However, as it seems, NASA is not shown, so that in the end the question remains open: how do astronauts sleep in orbit?