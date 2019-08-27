The video with the performance of the pair MARUV and JAY already in the top five trending Youtube
New release TV show “Dances with stars z” “1+1” began with a hot fight between star pairs, which this year sets a high standard for the season ahead. Strong competitors, ready to fight to the end, I usepolicy their first evaluation for speech and now it was the turn of fans of the transmission to estimate the numbers of Pets, their concert costumes and a chance to win.
One of the favorites and is estimated to be strictly the jury, and the opinion of the viewers was a pair MARUV-JAY, whose flamboyant dance style Vogue broke all the ratings and views on Youtube during the first 12 hours was in the top five trends.
In the review members discussed and plasticity of celebrity that was able to perform the most complex choreographic ideas and her bold and outright gift to the judges of project — white panties:
- Lord, change the flooring MARUV it burned to hell
- I don’t know what time I’m reviewing this masterpiece, but I like it more and more each time. It’s great
- The coolest. The winners of our
- After that I went to a smoke… twice
- badass! Yesterday I watched 5 times today, three times already! Stylish, fashionable, youth AGON!
- Lol
- Machine for the destruction of natural
- Anyway, my mom said it was awesome. I think that says it all
- As always, again blew up the project, everything was cool the fiery and latex, you can close the project, and the winner here
- My kitty
- Boxers confused, but who liked it
- It’s just the BOMB!!! MAROUF IS THE BEST!! goosebumps