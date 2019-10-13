The view that all the players thump, sniffing shit and fuck everything that moves, wrong, Gary…
Gary Lineker began his career in 1978 in the club “Leicester”. He then moved to Everton, then to Barcelona. In 1989 he returned to the English Premier League, becoming the player of “Tottenham”. And ended his career Lineker in Japan, playing two years for “Nagoya”.
For 16 years, Lineker spent 567 matches, during which he scored 330 goals. He ranks third in the list of the best scorers in the history of England, second only to Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney. Gary played for England at three world cups. In 1986 he became the best forward of the tournament and received the Golden boot award. He was the first Englishman, who won this trophy. Success Lineker was able to repeat so far, only Harry Kane in 2018.
Due to its effectiveness, Gary is the only player in England who became the best scorer in the history of three clubs: “Leicester”, “Everton” and “Tottenham”. Have Lineker and another record that is unlikely to ever be broken. He is the only player in world history, who during his long career never got not only red, but even a yellow card!
After a great career Lineker was a popular sports commentator (recall that for an hour of work the host of the final draw for the 2018 world Cup Gary Lineker have paid more than 20 thousand euros). The guests of the program “Match of the day” consider it an honor to become a celebrity. Some time Lineker, unexpectedly, was at the center of political upheavals that have wracked the Kingdom for the last three years. Listen to his opinion millions. He had been called to form a new party, and even lead the government!
Lineker 58 years. It impresses with its excellent physical form and willing to share secrets. Gary leads a podcast, regular viewers of which are hundreds of thousands of Internet users in different countries. It turned out that a former football player, a talented cook. His recipes are very popular.
All this, and also about his personal life and relationships with women, Gary Lineker told in an incredibly Frank interview, the exclusive right to the publication of which in Ukraine “FACTS” received from The Interview People.
“Except for my Labrador, with me in the house nobody lives”
Gary, ten years ago, September 2, 2009, you were married in Italy with Daniel Bax. Then all the tabloids were making a noise. Wrote that your marriage will not last long, will inevitably impact the age difference. In 2016, you are divorced. Turns out the tabloids were right?
— You know, I always hated how you journalists wrote about Daniel. Yes, she’s 18 years younger than me. Yes, starred in advertising underwear. So what? I assure you that Daniel is not empty. I am not one of those men who are interested in beauty. If Daniel had only the wind, I would not have lived with her for almost seven years. She became for me the closest person. We now, after the divorce, remain best friends. Daniel now lives in Los Angeles. She has her own family. But we text or talk on the phone with her three or four times a day. Sometimes I need her advice, sometimes she needed my. We trust each other.
Enough, I think, to say in proof of these words that we did not arrange a divorce with division of property. Sent an online request for registration of dissolution of marriage. A very convenient service. Costs about 500 GBP (615 USD at current exchange rate. — Ed.). If Daniel didn’t trust me, would hardly agree to that. She knows the value of money and able to save. She was born and raised in Wales, got a fairly tough upbringing. His own life, Daniel began in a tiny little house, which was more like a hut. Managed to do it right and profitable to sell. Bought a bigger wreck, repaired and also sold. In short, when we first met, Daniel lived in a private two storey three bedroom house in Richmond. Here you dummy!
With his second wife, Daniel Buck, Gary in divorce, but admits that they retain a great relationship. “We’re not fighting. Agree, there is some grain of truth,” — said the footballer
— So why you broke up?
— Children. Danielle has a daughter from her first partner. I have four sons from his first marriage. When we decided to live together, I honestly told her I do not intend to have children. She agreed. However, after five years of marriage, Daniel had changed its position. It seems her biological clock has gone mad. She talked about wanting to have a baby. I reminded her that it was not in our plans, we agreed on everything. But with the female nature will not argue. Danielle insisted.
You know, it wasn’t one conversation, or even three. These clarify the relationship lasted more than a year. Almost every day. We were in a fight. And in that moment, when I was ready to agree and said this to Daniel, she suddenly said: “Gary, I’m sorry, I know it’s not your decision. And I’ll feel guilty the rest of my life. It’s not fair to you…” And we decided to leave. As I said, Daniel now lives in Los Angeles. Two years ago, she gave birth to a girl. Shortly before the arrival of the baby to light I flew to Daniel. Together we went shopping, buying things for the unborn child. It was great.
— Who the girl’s father?
— He seemed like a nice guy. Nate Greenwald. He was not jealous. We had dinner together a couple of times. Reliable man. Our calls and correspondence it does not enrage. And I’ll tell you that our relationship with Daniel has never been so great. We’re not fighting. Agree, there is some grain of truth.
— Are you Dating anyone? Search for a new partner?
— No. Perhaps for the first time in many years, I enjoy life. Me calm the soul. Except for my Labrador, with me in the house no one lives. Do what I want when I want. Sons often visited by the guests sleeping over, I’m happy. But with respect to women… you Know, all my life I’ve been married. And it was great. I can’t complain. But now I suddenly felt a taste for solitude. I think two marriages are enough. With both my exes I maintain a great relationship. My first wife Michelle have long gone mad. At first she tried to stop me from talking to our sons. All of this, thank God, long gone. She lives in Sunningdale, I am in Barnes. Our boys know that they are happy there.
“The coaches were actually commanded us to marry”
— So, I do not regret that early marriage?
— This is typical for most players of my generation. To be honest, the coaches had actually ordered us to do it. I, as of now, remember these tips: “Come, meet a nice girl, get married, you should settle in”. I can understand them. A married player is a reliable player. He holds the sport mode, does not go astray. It is possible in that case to influence through his wife. These are the little tricks.
Very hard to believe that Gary Lineker with a reputation as a Heartbreaker say these things. Do you really not Dating anyone?
— Beautiful women around a lot. I’m not saying that they no longer attract. Too early for me to complete this career. However, new long-lasting relationship not seeking. And honestly playing this game. Getting acquainted with a girl, just tell her about it. And not insist that after dinner we should finish the evening in bed. “It’s not a date with consequences. It’s just a friendly dinner in pleasant company,” I say. And keep their word. Understand, I am very comfortable to live as I live now. Of course, I do not exclude the effect of a lightning strike. With us, men, it happens. But yet I am calm. I’m generally a calm person.
See also: David Beckham: “No Botox. There are no injections! Need to age with dignity.”
— This explains the unique fact that you never received yellow and red cards?
Maybe. I think the charm of my mind was active not only in women but also for football referees (laughing). If I had a different character, it is unlikely I would be able to maintain friendly relations with both ex-wives.
Gary Lineker took to the field, even being seriously injured
And how do you spend your free time?
— Meet with friends. They have a lot. My whole company — such foodies! And I including. We go to lunch in the best restaurants, drink fine wine. In short, enjoy life. However, we, or rather I can’t afford everything you want.
Why?
— Have to save. Such a life is not cheap.
— Do not you have enough of your salary of a sports commentator? As far as I know, you get on the BBC 1 million 750 thousand pounds a year (2 million 155 thousand dollars. — Ed.).
I repeat: I was married twice. And I have four sons. This is an expensive business (laughs). You’ll need to save and look for additional earnings. For example, regularly write a column for the Observer.
“At the world championship in Mexico were suffering from diarrhoea, and the guys tried to get away from me”
— That’s why you decided to make a podcast with Danny Baker.
— Yes and no. I was interested to learn how it all works online. I told Danny to try. I had a good experience of the journalist. I’m doing all right in front of the camera. Danny has gained popularity as a comedian. In addition, a podcast does not set you any limits. It’s so free format. You can talk on any topic — from what did Paul Gascoigne in Italy in the ‘ 90s to the problems of adolescence.
— It seems that this freedom and played a cruel joke with you. I’m talking about the case where the Baker “celebrated” the birth of a son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, putting Twitter in a collage with the couple with the chimps in clothes!
Danny apologized! He wasn’t going to hurt anyone. And he’s not a racist. If Baker was, I have not been friends for so many years. I can’t stand racists.
But you can’t deny that this photo contained an obvious allusion to the mixed race newborn member of the Royal family?!
I’m sorry that most took the joke that way. Just need to know a little of Danny, to know what he’s doing in social networks. Baker often used playful images of chimpanzees. It’s his thing, if you want. Perhaps in this case he did not realize all the nuances. Nevertheless, I believe that the BBC treated him unfairly by terminating the contract. At Baker this summer was not the best.
Are you accusing the BBC, but also ceased to bring Danny to the preparation of your podcast.
The Baker himself refused. Are two different things. He said he doesn’t want me involved in this scandal. The more that our podcast had anything to do with his joke. I agreed, but, whenever possible, openly say that Baker was wronged, although he made a mistake. His jokes are sometimes evil. And it hurts people. But he’s not a racist.
— Are not you afraid that, while defending Baker, risk to get under a barrage of criticism and suffer as a result?
— Do not care. Think it has to do with age. I’m about 60 turns. In the following year. Already a big boy. And I know what are. And its good side and bad. So to accuse me of something like this, something I didn’t do, almost impossible.
And you continue to podcast, which, incidentally, has become increasingly popular. I admit, I like him too. Nice to hear the reviews of football matches, but also much more.
— What else, if not a secret?
For example, your stories of life.
— Oh, I have a lot of them. I have already told how at the world championship in Mexico were suffering from diarrhoea and, excuse me, constantly passing gas? The guys tried to get away from me. I will never forget this humiliation. And their jokes in my address!
See also: I didn’t understand how, being at the height of his career, managed to fly down — Zlatan Ibrahimovic
— I like the cooking part. Did you learn to cook?
— In principle, Yes. But I have never really needed to demonstrate your cooking talents. After the second divorce I was engaged in their improvement. Even the sons admit that I cook better than their mother.
— Yes, but recently your son, Harry said that he likes all of your cooking with the exception of the ribs that you forever long.
— What do you want from the 25 year old bugger?! To be honest, I am grateful to Harry. It really helps me now with the podcast. Think on these things. And our eating habits really recently did not converge. The fact that I began to think more about the environment. That’s going to buy a electric car. Stop polluting the air! And from the environment to a healthy lifestyle one step. And I was interested in vegetarian dishes. Personally almost gave up meat. But what to do when you fill up for the weekend four loafers in age from 22 to 27 years old! These troglodytes crave meat! And the Prime rib or roast beef to cook. I’d rather step on the throat of his new convictions than this Quartet will order pizza or hot dogs and burgers at a fast-food joint.
“School is not actually finished. It was not possible to combine studies and football”
— What are your children?
— My big George himself. It had, after a terrible illness, which he had been ill in childhood. A rare form of leukemia. Michelle then very worried. All the money went to my son’s treatment. Thank God, the guy pulled through. He is now 27. He is passionate about computers, software. I have created an application for smartphones and tablets. Called Flipper. You think I just sit in front of you all the time and twist the smartphone in hand? No, that I advertise the brainchild of his eldest son! Really handy app, try it. Harry we have remembered today. He followed in my footsteps. No, not the football player and the television. Involved in different projects. But as a techie. Tobias 23. He’s a DJ. Popular. Personally, I’m in the music not good. You know, the BBC was a few years ago such a project. Famous people are asked to make a small list of ROMs that they would like to take with you on a desert island. I was unoriginal. Called Simply Red, Dire Straits, U2, Eric Clapton. I have to laugh. And then asked to name a favorite tune. And then I finished off his reputation as a lover. Said that I like the most is the tune that sounds in the sports radio program the BBC Test Match Special! So, to my great regret, I am unlikely to be able to appreciate the music turns to Tobias. Youngest son 22. Angus just out of College and still undecided with what to do.
Gary Lineker’s four adult sons. The picture shows three of them
— Your kids have not experienced any systems from the fact that their father is a celebrity?
— I hope not. But I was afraid of something. Was worried about them. Perhaps this is due to the illness of George.
— And now, when they’re grown? Worried about children?
— I’m just a normal man. Of course I am. Only age sons change and to worry about. Small children is a constant hassle. They are noisy. Often get sick, want constant attention. Sometimes you get tired of it. But not enough to hate. They’re your kids! Then noise becomes less, and more problems. Are you worried how they will learn in school? I school actually finished. Gone in 16 years. It was not possible to combine studies and football. And in Britain then, unfortunately, was not the practice of sports schools. I chose the game. But even before leaving school he studied mediocre. The assessment was, to put it mildly, average. Then educate ourselves. Began to read a lot. Interested in art, politics.
The sons grew up, and reasons for concern became even greater. Will they be able to earn a living? What will be doing? Where they will live? With whom to meet? I’m talking about girls now. And here I, like everyone, my father must face the problem. I really want to help the sons, but in any case not to overdo it. They need to make their own decisions if they want to become men. Sometimes suggest, suggest, but with instructions not to climb.
— So you have the perfect relationship with her sons?
— Yes, except for one. Still can not to accustom them to order. Take at least last night. I was busy at work. Go back home, and the brat ordered some food. Courier from Deliveroo brought them to order. They all ate, and did not clean. I look at the empty dirty box on my Desk and slowly boil. “Hey! Get off!” shout. And hear in response: “in a minute you’ll get!” “No, that’s not right. Not a minute later, and immediately! Do you hear? Now! Here’s your damn leftovers, but my fucking trash can! And you know where that is. Get here now your fucking Asses and get organized! You are adults! Or tells you to wipe the snot?!” Such a dialogue took place with my sons yesterday.
See also: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp: “the Best players in the world — those who can sacrifice himself for the team”
— Removed?
— Removed. I after all can calm my nerve. They know it. But I love them. And they know it too, hell. You can just search on my page in Instagram. There’s only they. My father and I were different. I don’t blame him at all. His generation all that. Terse, without exhibiting feelings show. You know, father once told me he loved me. And did it for a few days before his death. Barry Lineker was a merchant in Leicester. I could never understand, he approves of what his son would become a footballer or not. I came to my father in the hospital, he was in pretty bad shape. I decided to ask him a question that has plagued me for many years. “Father, you were surprised that I was a good player?” And then he said firmly: “No. I always knew you’d make a good one.” At the same time squeezed my hand and suddenly said: “I love you”.
Lord! It was like a revelation! I never heard those words from his father. “And I love you, dad!” I said, for the first time calling him dad. It was an exciting moment. A few days later the father died. Mom died two years before him in 2015. I Admit, it was hard to lose the first mother, then father in such a short period of time. But that’s life. Don’t know who said it first, but I’m with this person I agree completely: “I’m at an age when most go to a funeral than a wedding.” It’s sad. But the more you realize how short life is. And you start to appreciate every day. This is my sons many more days to come…
“My worst nightmare would be sex involving at least one dude”
— Go back to your wild youth.
— What this was?
— Judging from the stories, which of you went and continue to go, was. When people hear the name Lineker, they begin in a special way to smile. And say, “Gary! He is still a dog”.
Really? What is it that I get this reputation? No, of course I could have a fun, but the desire never before experienced. Think behaved rather modestly. And sex had no such meaning in my life, as you can surmise from the mentioned characteristics. Flirt loved and love. But it is to flirt. No further. So don’t make me sort of a sexual predator.
— You mean you never participated in group sex? Now there are a lot of stories about how players love, so to speak, of command sex.
— You know, I’ll answer you so. I had to deal with the things that today would be called unacceptable. But I’ve never participated in a Threesome. I think my worst nightmare would be such a sex involving at least one other guy. No, thank you. One idea that I see during sex is another excited member somewhere nearby, disgusts me. Maybe someone who like those things, but not me. And women, I have always been treated with respect. I hope none of them hurt. I’m talking about serious things. To be honest, trying to live by the rules that established women. I like the company of women. I like women. You need to be able to deal with them. What you asked is hardly a respectful attitude. If you want, call me old-fashioned, conservative.
See also: the Revelation of the Madonna, Emilia Clarke and Bradley Cooper: what celebrity said the “FACTS” in 2019
— Then you have a negative attitude towards homosexuals. Is that so?
— Nothing like that! I wonder why still none of the players has not admitted publicly he was gay. Not so long ago to me entered into conversation in Twitter is one of them. He was going to do recognition, the coming out. Asked the Council. I have tried to support. Promised to do it in public. And all of a sudden he wrote that he changed his mind. And deleted our correspondence. Still don’t understand why. You know, I say this with the utmost seriousness. If I was an agent and learned that my client-the player is blue, I immediately persuaded him to come out. You know, he would become the first player to declare his homosexuality. The first in history. In our current reality, this means an inevitable success, the career, the spotlight, the cover of every magazine, numerous interviews on TV channels. This is the best PR, what one can only imagine.
And it would be a breakthrough. Sure, the first would be followed by dozens of confessions. We live in a time like this. Why the presence of lesbians in women’s professional sports, including in football a long time does not surprise anyone? Why be afraid? Couple abusive shouts during the match? These idiots then they will shut up. In General, I tell you, I was surprised at how the media describes the players. People have the impression that all they thump, sniffing all sorts of rubbish, fuck all that moves. In fact, most of these guys are quite normal humble people. They are punctual, respect the integrity of the discipline. Understand that the vast majority of good players grew up in poverty. They have a chance to escape, to provide for themselves and their loved ones. And they’re not assholes to mix it with dirt for the sake of two joints or even tracks. I emphasize most. Of course, as in any other profession, there are assholes. But they understand football in pretty quickly. Still, it’s a team game.
— Jealous of today’s stars?
— Yes. But it’s not about the money, although I know that some of the players now earn in a week what I was paid for the year. I’m glad for these guys. Envy in the other. The quality of football fields, cleats, balls! Today is at the highest level. Speed steel other. With such balls, any feints it is possible to fabricate which to deal blows! And still jealous of how clubs began to take care of their stars. Remember how Michelle and I came to Barcelona. I was 25 years old, she was 21. With us have long been negotiating representatives of the club, offering to settle us into the hotel. But we wanted their homes. And they promised to find us an apartment. And that’s taking us from the airport to a new home. My wife and I are confident that we have a spacious housing. Michelle some suitcases collected 14 pieces. Come and see: a modest one bedroom apartment. And we lived in it for four months. And stumbled on our suitcases. But we did not complain, raise a stink. I threw myself into training and learning Spanish. Michelle also decided to learn the language. We have this apartment seemed perfect. Just the year before I was still living with his parents. And here — their own homes!
“I voted for it, so we left the EU”
— When you feel that you need to retire?
Is always a difficult and challenging time for any player. I was 33 years old when he made this decision. I then played in Japan. Went there in the hope that will last another three or four years, but during the match could not escape from the defender. If to speak more precisely, he easily caught up with me even though I was ahead of him by several meters. Such humiliation would be the second time I moved…
— How did you feel when they announced the end?
You know, it’s Rio Ferdinand (a famous English footballer. — Ed.) no one said, “When I stopped playing, I didn’t even know how to buy a ticket!” And it’s true. While you play, all organizational issues are handled by the club. There are special managers who provide you with tickets, visas, booking hotel.
— As it is now supported?
— About the food I mentioned. I do it every morning with a personal trainer. It’s nice to feel the hardness. Uh, you have that look again. The hardness is also possible to say that its nice to feel in 58 years.
You mentioned today that they began to be interested in politics. What was the occasion?
— There were several. First — the FIFA scandal. Honestly, was shocked by the scale of corruption! Revealed are the facts that only the head missing. Then I was outraged by the story of the Syrian refugees who refused to accept the EU. Beach throws the drowned children, and politicians argue about who should deal with the reception of illegal immigrants. I understand. These issues are complex. But why should the lives of the ordinary people? They are to blame?
And finally, our Brexit. Three weeks before the referendum, which, as we know, took place in June 2016, I was invited to take part in one event, Michael Gove (a famous British politician, a conservative, has held various positions in the governments of David Cameron and Theresa may, are now part of the Cabinet of Boris Johnson. — Ed.). He campaigned different famous people that they supported the idea of withdrawal of Britain from the EU. There were a lot of beautiful speeches, and then the reception. I went to Govo and asked him bluntly: “Michael, that’s all, hope it’s not for you to become Prime Minister in the end?” He honestly looked me in the eye and said, “Gary, under no circumstances, I’m never going to nominate his candidacy to this post”. We know what happened recently. Gove tried twice to take over as Prime Minister. Is it possible to believe?!
I’m seriously thinking about Brexit. I’m no expert in such matters, but know how to read. Read the experts and came to the conclusion that Britain is unlikely to win, breaking with the EU. And then I went to France for Euro 2016. And happened to be in Paris, near the monument to Churchill. I was wondering what would sir Winston about it. To my surprise, I found out that Churchill favoured a United Europe. I voted in the end for us to stay. And was very upset when I found out the results of the referendum. Decided to submit to the will of the majority. And then it started! We all know how many lies have filled our ears supporters of Brexit. And now I actively support the idea of holding a second referendum.
— You are called to go into politics to form his own party.
— Oh, no. It’s not for me. Agitate for what you think is right, ready 24 hours a day. But I hate these false handshakes, pats on the shoulder, kisses. And most importantly — empty promises. It’s not mine.
— I heard that you decided to write a memoir. Why only now? Many players do this almost immediately after his retirement.
I always told myself that the book needs a strong motivation.
— And you received it?
Yes. First, by age 60 you can already summarize. Secondly, I need the money. I’m serious.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter