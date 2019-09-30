The village is a Large Smardec lost to the village Bukhalove in the competition for most ridiculous title, the passion…
Of travel summed up the next stage of competition of towns with funny names. The winner of the fourth stage became the Yaroslavl village Bukhalove, his main rival was the Vologda Large village Smardec, writes “Severinfo”.
It is reported that the contest is held in 10 stages. Now comes the fifth. For the title of the fun of the village in this semi-final fight the Top Guy (Magadan oblast), Fawn (Sakhalin oblast), Kings (Amur oblast), Shoe (Jewish Autonomous oblast) and others.
The final in addition to Drink with have already reached Bohodarivka the Belgorod region, Hahotou in Zabaykalsky Krai, Vinogorje of the Republic of Tatarstan. The final vote will take place at the end of the year.
The winner promise to award an unusual Cup, it will hand over to the head of the rural settlement.
The newspaper reminds that in the past the winner of the vote was Perm village Dudes.
Second place went to the village of the Scrotum, which is located in Kaluga region, and the third village Varvarina Gayka, Saratov region.
Also participated in competition the Bottom Pskov, Vologda Large village Smardec, Kuban Kura-Tsetse, Good bees Ryazan region, Novgorod Greedy, Novosibirsk Sausage and other.
