The village of kuchugury and the house of Ivan Budko, there are actually where they filmed the TV series “Matchmakers”
Despite the barrage of criticism faced by the series “Matchmakers”, the sitcom remains quite a lot of fans in various countries of the CIS, including in Ukraine.
According to them, the “Matchmakers” loved them above all, openness and sincerity. So fans of “masterwork” diligently seek out facts not only about the heroes but about the set. And one of the most “topical” for fans of issues, as shown by the queries in the Network — whether there was a settlement kuchugury, where the plot home to some of the main characters, according to the resource Rambler-news.
It turns out that such a town exists, not even one.
Only in Russia there are three villages with the name and important they are in the Voronezh and Belgorod regions, and in Krasnodar Krai. In addition, kuchugury is in the Chernigov region of Ukraine.
Thus, the map can be found at least four villages with the name and important. Many fans of “the Matchmakers” (which most, of course, in Russia), suggest that their favorite TV show was filmed in the Krasnodar region.
But, judging by the various interviews and information about the show on the Network, so the shooting took place in Ukraine. This is a logical explanation: in the series are removed, many Ukrainian actors and the rest of the cast also includes specialists from Ukraine, including producer of the series, the current President, Vladimir Zelensky.
As a result of “research,” journalists found out that the series was filmed in Ukraine, but not in Kuchugury and in moschun village, Kyiv region. Here is the house where the plot of live and Valentina Ivan Budko. By the way, the house at the time of filming rented from one of the locals.
Except for those scenes where the action took place in Kuchugury, the show featured several locations, including Yalta, children’s center “Artek”, the city’s neighborhoods and others.
But all of the shooting took place before the aggression of Russia against Ukraine. Now the series is shot in Belarus. According to the scenario, where housing purchased Olga and Alexander Berkovich. All the actors are in this place, and here comes the new season.
