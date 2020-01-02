The village of Santa Claus: snow tale is set in Sunny California
In California, at an altitude of about 2000 meters among the giant firs found a fabulous Santa Claus. In the morning there are hundreds of kids wanting to get into the story. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
Guests are greeted by an elf-Concierge, which tells visitors where to go and what to see.
Also guests will be greeted by brother Santi — Calvin king and his wife Queen Wisdom. They tell the story of his family and ancient legends.
After meeting with the Royal couple, you can meet Mrs. Claus. Santa’s wife arranges a tea party and teaches children about etiquette.
“Every tea party I finish dear to my heart — talking about the spirit of Christmas. It’s love, generosity and how to live in love. They tell me that they gave Santa, but in the end I ask them, what they give, what they give their mom and dad, your family, and you know something is going on with the kids during this conversation. They open and light up even more,” says Mrs. Claus.
Children can also visit the bakery and try the traditional gingerbread cookies or to personally make the toy. Further the road leads to the cosy hut of Santa Claus — the Christmas tree, the big book of wishes and letters from children asking for gifts.
Santa gives the children sweets and photographed them. Happiness have no bounds. He claims that he’s the real Santa, not the disguised actor.
“I bring joy, happiness and try to realize their dreams,” says Santa.
After meeting with him, kids can climb on rocks or ice skating. For many people it is always warm in California to visit the place where everything is covered with snow — great fun.
“It’s a snow fairy tale, absolutely stunning. I can’t imagine anything better for the holidays,” said visitor Eric.
In the evening the whole family Santa is going on the holiday parade and ceremonial tree lighting ceremony.
After meeting with Santa Claus and his entire family, Park visitors can sit around the campfire, keep warm and drink hot cocoa.
The owner of the Park says that this place is historic. “The village of Santa Claus” is the first Park-deductible in the United States, it opened in 1955 6 weeks before Disneyland.
And in the 1970’s the Park went bankrupt and the village remained abandoned. So far in 2014, local entrepreneurs decided to bring the tale to life.
“When I was looking for, what to do new in my life because I come here, I decided to take a chance and open this Park to try to revitalize our community. And it was a success, we have created a lot of jobs,” says Park owner bill Johnson.
The Park is very popular, because offers you not only meet Santa, and the opportunity to dive into a Christmas winter Wonderland.
