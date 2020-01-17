The virus in Yosemite: sickened hundreds of visitors attractions
If you are planning to visit Yosemite national Park this holiday weekend, you might want to reconsider your plans. Hundreds of people got sick after visiting this popular tourist attraction in California, writes USA Today.
About 170 people said they had suffered from gastrointestinal diseases, including visitors and employees of the Park, said Park officials on Thursday, January 17.
Most affected people have spent time in Yosemite valley.
Two of them — confirmed cases of norovirus. According to the statement, “the vast majority” of the remaining cases correspond to the norovirus.
Most cases occurred in the first week of January. Park reported a “significant decrease” in new cases over the past few days.
Officials and medical workers are continuing to investigate the circumstances connected with the disease, and conduct interviews with victims.
Norovirus spreads very easily, including through direct contact with an infected person, and touching a surface or object that has been contaminated with norovirus, eating or drinking infected with norovirus.
Symptoms of norovirus usually appear within 12-48 hours after exposure.
Officials are now working on disease prevention. Continuing in the Park “extensive cleaning and sanitation protocols,” reads the announcement.
According to officials, people can help prevent transmission of norovirus by using the following:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If no soap and water, you can use disinfectant for hands, alcohol-based, which contains at least 60% alcohol.
Try not to share food or drinks with other people, especially if you or they are sick.
If you feel sick, please consult your doctor.
Limit your contact with other people to prevent further spread of the disease.