‘The virus is ruthless to the most fragile’: in Connecticut from COVID-19 died on 6-week-old baby

The number of cases COVID-19 in the United States continues to increase: one of the last deaths from coronavirus infection was 6-week-old child in Connecticut, writes Eastchester Daily Voice.

'Вирус безжалостен к самым хрупким': в Коннектикуте от COVID-19 умер 6-недельный ребенок

Photo: Shutterstock

The Governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont said that the newborn from the area of Hartford, died in late March after he was found without signs of life. The baby was taken to the hospital, but to revive him failed.

“Today, with heart-sadness that we can confirm the first infant death in Connecticut related COVID-19,” said Lamont Wednesday afternoon, April 1.

According to the Governor, medical staff were waiting for test results to confirm that the newborn died from complications related COVID-19.

“It’s a virus that ruthlessly attacking the most fragile of our people,’ said Lamont. — It also highlights the importance of staying home and limiting contact with other people. Your life and the lives of others may literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

Currently in the state there are 3557 cases confirmed COVID-19 85 registered deaths. As of Wednesday, April 1, 1986 were recorded cases in the Fairfield with 46 deaths.

