The visitor called 9-1-1 because of a chicken sandwich (PHOTO)

The Peel region police reminds citizens that it is not necessary to call 9-1-1 because of an incorrect ordering in the restaurant.

The message was published after the visitor called 911 with a complaint that the restaurant staff put the tomatoes in his sandwich, though he asked them not to.

To the tweet was also attached the audio recording of the call to 9-1-1 service in which a visitor asks the operator to send help on Queen Street.

“Police, police. I want to talk to someone because I was threatened by the owner, said the caller. When the 9-1-1 operator asked what the owner said, a visitor rushed in the explanation, – Well, I ordered a chicken sandwich, and the owner… I told him right before I order anything I can’t eat tomatoes because I’m allergic”.

The Manager eventually concluded that this case is not an emergency.

“Please do not call 9-1-1 in the future due to problems with the fried chicken,” she says.

“Restaurant, incorrectly prepared your order, it is not an emergency situation, – wrote the press service of the police of the region of Peel in Twitter account. – It is best in this case to speak to the Manager or call head office”.