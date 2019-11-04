The visitor to the restaurant for a modest dinner, billed for millions
A resident of the Chinese province of Zhejiang by mistake spent more than a million yuan in the restaurant. It is reported informportal AsiaOne.
Sunday, October 20, in the Chinese city of Zhuji wished to remain the unknown male went to dinner with friends to a new restaurant on the opening day of the institution. Chinese had intended to pay for the entire company of four.
The amount of the check amounted to only about 85 RMB (300 USD), and the man was planning to pay e-gift card with nominal value of one hundred yuan (350 UAH). However, when the man put the mobile phone to the terminal, his account was debited more than a million yuan (3.5 million).
Due to the heavy workload of the restaurant staff noticed abnormally large payment until the next day.
Representatives of the company confirmed the mistake and returned the money to the account of the orderer.